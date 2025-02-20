Local care services recognised for ‘sector-leading’ support

Social care charity, Community Integrated Care, recently celebrated its Housing Support Service across Perth & Kinross and Forth Valley achieving a rating of ‘Excellent’ across the board, in their latest inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

The service provides combined care at home and housing support for people with a range of support needs, including learning disabilities, autism, mental health and physical disabilities, across ten services in the Perth and Kinross, Clackmannanshire, Stirling and Falkirk council areas.

Achieving the highest possible grade of 6 or ‘Excellent’ all round, recognises these services as providing ‘outstanding, sector-leading’ support, with recognition in areas such as leadership, wellbeing of the people supported, and ensuring consistently high-quality support.

Reflecting on the leadership of the teams, inspectors said, “We were highly impressed with the quality of management and leadership and saw that there was a strong focus on continuous improvement. This was visible at all levels and inspired staff to provide a quality service.”

Regional Manager, Clare Mcmurchie (right), and Service Leaders for Perth & Kinross and Forth Valley Housing Support Services cheer in celebration of their inspection result.

Within the report, inspectors also shared insights from some of the people supported by the service, who expressed that they felt “involved in all aspects of their support and that they were treated with sensitivity, dignity and respect.” Comments from people supported included, “I love it [here], I get on well with the staff and I love my flat, I've been able to give it my own touch," “I have more independence and there are lots of things to do” and “I have got my life back.”

Delving further into the team’s impact, inspectors hailed their “caring and professional” nature and their “high level of commitment to their role.” They said, “It is clear that the service works imaginatively to help people develop their skills and that people were being supported towards independence…with choice and control enabling them to achieve their personal goals and aspirations.”

Clare Mcmurchie, Regional Manager at Community Integrated Care’s Perth & Kinross and Forth Valley Housing Support Service, said, “I’m absolutely over the moon to see my team achieve Excellent across the board from the Care Inspectorate. It’s a fantastic accomplishment and very well-deserved. They’re a wonderful team and every colleague is so hard-working and committed to doing the best for the people we support. I think that really shines through in this report.”

She continued, “I’m also grateful for our colleagues and teams across Scotland and throughout our charity, who provide invaluable resources, support and encouragement to our teams. They’ve played a crucial role in enabling us to achieve such an amazing outcome. Now, we’re excited to share everything we’ve learnt with other teams across the charity, and continue making a positive impact in our communities and, most importantly, in the lives of the people we support.”

Colleagues and people supported by Community Integrated Care's Perth & Kinross and Forth Valley Housing Support Services celebrate their ‘Excellent’ rating.

Community Integrated Care’s Managing Director, Sara Murphy, said, “We’re incredibly proud of the team for being recognised with this outstanding rating, which is truly a testament to the phenomenal support that they provide every day. Over the past couple of years, they have had some really inspirational successes; supporting a number of people in the area to move from long stay hospital and into their own homes for the first time, ensuring that each and every person they support has choice, dignity and independence in their lives, and empowering people to reach inspiring goals, such as one lady regaining her mobility.”

She continued, “It was brilliant to see the team’s commitment to learning and continuous improvement acknowledged within the inspection report, as well as their dedication to providing person-centred care, supporting people to achieve their dreams and upholding the highest standards. This team is truly making a difference and leading the way in ensuring that people have the best support and are living the best lives possible.”

Community Integrated Care is one of Scotland’s biggest social care charities, and employs 6,500 colleagues nationally. To find out more about the charity’s vacancies, and what it’s like to work for Community Integrated Care, visit www.workincare.co.uk