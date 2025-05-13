Local care manager honoured with royal party invite

Clare Mcmurchie, a social care manager from Falkirk, was invited to attend this season’s royal garden party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday 7th May.

Clare is a Regional Manager at one of the UK’s biggest social care charities, Community Integrated Care. She manages ten adult social care services across Perth and Kinross, Clackmannanshire, Stirling and Falkirk.

The invitation recognised her dedication to the care sector and her outstanding efforts in empowering people with learning disabilities to live independent lives.

Over the past five years, Clare has had a huge impact on the lives of the people she supports and been ‘a source of inspiration’ for her fellow colleagues. Her management and leadership skills were recognised in a recent inspection by the Care Inspectorate, where the services that she manages received the highest possible rating of ‘Excellent’ across the board. Another of Clare’s most notable achievements has been supporting two people to move into supported living, within homes of their own, after spending a collective 90 years living in hospital settings.

Clare said, “Being invited such an incredible event was an honour and I had the best time. I felt extremely grateful to not only represent my teams and our charity on the day, but our brilliant care sector too. I’ve had an amazing career so far in social care, so to have the opportunity to go along to Buckingham Palace and share the positive impact that the sector has on so many people, was fantastic.”

Sara Murphy, Managing Director at Community Integrated Care, said, “Over the past few years, Clare has gone above and beyond, confidently leading her teams to ensure that local people with learning disabilities are supported to lead fulfilling lives.”

She continued, “She showcases the determination, commitment and innovative approach that we aspire to across our charity and is an incredible role model for her team and colleagues within the care sector. I’m so proud of her for being selected for this fantastic opportunity and representing our charity at Buckingham Palace – she truly deserves the recognition.”

Community Integrated Care employs 6,500 colleagues nationally. To find out more about the charity’s vacancies, and what it’s like to work for Community Integrated Care, visit www.workincare.co.uk