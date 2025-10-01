Local Artist transforms Sal's Falkirk Café windows into a spellbinding autumn scene

Her hand-painted window display at Sal’s Famous is bringing seasonal fun to the Falkirk high street with bursts of autumn leaves and pumpkins, a haunted house, and pizza loving ghosts.

The Artist said: “I love creating window art, especially this time of year, it really captures the fun of the season. Independent businesses are the heart of our community, and displays like these invite people to stop, smile, and step inside.”

The display will remain on their windows into November, making Sal’s Café a perfect place to grab a takeaway coffee, or sit in and enjoy their famous slices and sandwiches.

While you’re there, snap a photo in front of the now-famous windows, and share on social media using the hashtag #stardustfacesandspaces and #salsfalkirk to spread the seasonal spirit.

Stardust Faces and Spaces is ran by Falkirk resident, Mairi Young. Alongside her hand decorated window displays for businesses and residential properties, she’s a face painter, glitter bar artist, and muralist.

1 . Contributed Pizza loving Ghosts on the windows of Sal's Cafe in Falkirk. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Design also includes a spooky haunted house with hidden ghosts Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Coffee cups on the door create a cosy feel for customers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed "Hello Autumn" window captures the season with falling leaves and pumpkins. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales