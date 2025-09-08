Living life with a learning disability: Dunblane resident shares story

This week is Scottish Learning Disability Week, a time to celebrate people with learning disabilities. It’s about making Scotland a fairer place, where people with learning disabilities are respected, included, and have equal opportunities in all areas of life.

The week helps people understand the achievements and talents of people with learning disabilities. It also raises awareness about the challenges they face every day.

An individual supported at Cygnet Social Care’s Ranaich House, on Leewood Road in Dunblane, shares her experiences of living life with a learning disability and what she hopes for the future.

My name is Angela, I’m 44 years old, and I live at Ranaich House. Coming here has made me really happy. The staff are so caring and understanding, and I know they are always there when I need them.

I live with a few disabilities, but they don’t define me as a person. I don’t let them hold me back. I want people to see me for who I am, not just my disability.

Something I wish people understood better is that I’m a person with feelings, just like anyone else. Being treated fairly means a lot to me. I’m a kind person and would never treat anyone badly because of their disability, so I hope for the same in return.

There are things that make life easier for me. When I go out and take part in activities, it keeps my mind busy and helps me stay distracted in a positive way. We also have a large garden here with seating areas, a greenhouse and herb garden and plenty of space for playing sports and games.

I also really appreciate when people take the time to talk to me with respect. When I’m feeling down, it means so much when staff listen and let me share my thoughts.

At Ranaich House, I feel respected and included every day. The staff involve me in all aspects of my care, and that makes me feel valued. The best thing about living here is definitely the staff, they know how to help me when I’m low, they help keep me busy, and they always put my best interests first.

Looking ahead, my hopes and dreams are to rebuild my relationships with my family. One day, I’d love to be able to stay overnight at my mum’s house again.

If I could give advice to others about understanding and treating people with learning disabilities, I’d say this: don’t judge a book by its cover.

We are friendly, respectful, and above all, we are human beings too.