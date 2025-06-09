Linlithgow personal trainer sets 50th birthday challenge

Linlithgow personal trainer Stuart Jamieson turned 49 this week - but rather than making plans to slow down, he’s ramping things up in a big way. As he approaches his 50th birthday, Stuart, who runs SJ Fitness from his gym at The Low Port Centre, is setting out on an ambitious two-year journey of physical and personal challenges to mark the milestone.

The ‘50 for 50’ challenge, Stuart’s plan includes scooting and cycling a combined 5,000 miles, rowing 5K every day for 50 consecutive days, climbing 50 Munros, and completing a 100-mile ‘Castle to Castle’ endurance trek. He’ll also run a marathon and half marathon with his teenage children and lead a range of charity activities along the way.

A personal trainer for over 25 years and founder of Linlithgow’s SJ Fitness, Stuart has never been afraid of a challenge. He’s completed the Spartan Race Trifecta, run multiple ultramarathons, pushed a kick scooter from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just 11 days, ran 40 marathons in 40 weeks and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. Many of these feats have been in memory of his late wife, who passed away in 2018.

“Fitness and sport have always been part of my life,” says Stuart. “But after losing my wife, taking on ultramarathons and charity challenges gave me a renewed sense of purpose and helped me process everything I was going through.”

Stuart Jamieson celebrates his 49th birthday at the gym this week - ready for his 50th challenge.

Now, his 50th year offers a new opportunity for a new challenge - and a bit of fun. Beyond the physical feats, Stuart plans to run 50 charity bootcamps, read 50 of the greatest books published since 1976, tie 50 knots, buy coffee for 50 strangers, learn how to forage, and even learn to firewalk. Best of all, he’s also preparing for another major milestone, his wedding in 2026.

“I’m lucky enough to have found someone willing to put up with all my madness,” Stuart laughs. “Between the fitness goals, the adventures, and the wedding, the next two years are going to be full-on, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

With support from his loyal fitness clients, many of whom will join him for challenges along the way, Stuart’s birthday mission is to push his limits, encourage others, and make his 50th year one to remember.

Stuart will be sharing his ’50 for 50’ challenges on his Facebook page www.facebook.com/sjfitnesscoaching.