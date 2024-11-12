Local couple presented with Lifetime achievement awards

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week Scottish Gymnastics held their 2024 Awards at the Stirling Court Hotel and Falkirk was well represented at the event with two local people receiving Lifetime Achievement awards.

Jean Callahan

Jean has been involved with Falkirk School of Gymnastics since it was founded almost 40 years ago, as company secretary and coach, Over the years she has enabled thousands of gymnastics and coaches to enjoy the sport and has continued entering teams at Gymfest as well as taking the overseas. Jean is a regular volunteer at both Gymfest and previously at Scottish Artistic national championships. She is an honorary life member, has been recognised out with Scotland and was presented with the Nik Stuart Foundation Hall of Fame award in 2023.

Annual awards 2024

Robert Callahan MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert has dedicated his life to the sport, establishing the Falkirk School of Gymnastics in 1986. He has enabled thousands of gymnasts and coaches to experience gymnastics at home and abroad. As well as running the club and coaching, he held senior roles on committees and the Scottish Gymnastics Board. Robert has volunteered at events and is still an enthusiastic Gymfest volunteer. He is and an honorary life member, received an MBE in 2005 for services to gymnastics and the Nik Stuart Foundation Hall of Fame in 2023.