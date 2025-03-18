Learner to leader returns to inspire the next generation

A young swimmer from Falkirk who first learned to swim through Scotland’s national Learn to Swim programme has come full circle—returning to the pool as a qualified swim teacher, now working alongside the very instructor who once taught him.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Oscar Walker began his swimming journey as a toddler through the Learn to Swim National Framework at Grangemouth Sports Complex in 2013.

His first lessons were taught by Lynsey Irvine, now a Swim Coordinator at Falkirk Council, who guided him through the early stages of learning to swim. Years later, John Oscar is back at the pool—but this time, he’s teaching the next generation alongside Lynsey as her colleague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Oscar said:"From the first time I got into the water, I was hooked. Now, I get to share that same excitement with others—helping kids build confidence, develop new skills, and find their own love for swimming.

John Oscar's first lessons with Lynsey

“It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of their journey, just as my teachers were part of mine."

The Learn to Swim National Framework – a partnership between Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming – vision is to create‘Generation Swim’, a generation of confident, safer and competent swimmers, who will also get to experience the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer.

Lynsey, who has seen John Oscar’s journey from learner to teacher, said: "Seeing John Oscar’s name come up when he applied for his swim teacher course was incredible. Now, working alongside him, it’s even more rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s proof of how much impact learning to swim can have—not just in the pool, but in shaping confidence, careers, and a lifelong passion for the water."

John Oscar's first lessons with Lynsey

The National Framework is delivered by 38 leisure trusts and aquatic providers in 165 pools across Scotland and has already seen over 100,000 people of all ages to take part in swimming lessons across the country since its launch. Now the programme is targeting reaching another 100,000 learners by 2025.

Since qualifying as an instructor last year, John Oscar has been delivering lessons in Falkirk’s Learn to Swim programme while coaching at Forth Valley Water Polo Club, helping young athletes take their skills to the next level.

John Lunn, Chief Executive of Scottish Swimming, said: "John Oscar’s journey is exactly what Learn to Swim is about—providing young people with the opportunity to develop lifelong skills and inspiring them to give back to their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every child should have the chance to learn to swim, and his story highlights how these lessons can open up doors far beyond the pool."

John Oscar and Lynsey now

Safety in and around water is a key element of the Learn to Swim National Framework. Swimming is a hugely valuable life skill which helps children to be safer in and out of the water – whether at their local pool, at the beach on holiday or around Scotland’s miles of coastline, rivers and lochs.

Peter Farrer, Chief Operating Officer of Scottish Water, said: "Supporting Learn to Swim is about more than just helping children learn to swim and how to be safer in and around water – it’s an amazing opportunity for swim teachers to make a difference and be part of creating a meaningful legacy for Scotland. John Oscar’s story is an incredible example of how this programme helps build confidence and a lifelong connection with the water."

The Learn to Swim National Framework is committed to creating inclusive, supportive, and quality environments in which individuals can learn to swim regardless of their age, ability or skill level – Everyone Can Swim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to develop confident, safer and competent swimmers, as well as encouraging youngsters to adopt a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle with sport and fun at its heart to reach their full potential both in the pool and out.