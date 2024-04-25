Larbert High School Students Rally for MND Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students of Larbert High School have exemplified resilience and compassion by organising a fundraiser in support of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Scotland. Their efforts have not only honoured the memory of their late classmates' father, Paul McGrandles, but also demonstrated the power of community in tackling challenging circumstances.

Evie McGrandles, an S6 pupil who tragically lost her father to MND organised a hill climb of the Dumyat in Stirling, raising over £2,100 for MND Scotland.

MND Scotland’s Community and Events Fundraising Lead, Gillian McManus, said: "We are hugely grateful to all of the S6 pupils from Larbert High School who took part in the Dumyat Hill walk. The over £2,000 raised will provide invaluable support to people living with MND in Scotland and give hope by helping to fund ground-breaking MND research. All the pupils should be really proud of their achievement.”

S6 Pupils at the top of Dumyat Hill Stirling