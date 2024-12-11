Larbert girl lands lead role on Glasgow Stage

Kinnaird Primary P7 pupil Katie Walker age 11 has landed a lead role in the smash musical ‘School of Rock’ at the Theatre Royal Glasgow this coming January.

Katie from Larbert successfully auditioned out of 120 children to perform the role of bossy band manager 'Summer Hathaway', a role she first performed with local theatre company 'Big Bad Wolf' in 2022.

Katie is also a student of McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts and has been since the age of three.

She says that it's 'a dream come true' to play a part she loves on her first big stage in this beautiful theatre.

Katie Walker age 11 from Larbertplaceholder image
Katie will perform on Thursday evening, January 16 and Saturday evening, January 18 with 'Shine Productions' in' School of Rock' at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow.

You can get your tickets from 'ATG Tickets' website.

Hope to see you all there!

