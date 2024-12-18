Larbert churches bring festive cheer to ASDA Stenhousemuir

On Wednesday afternoon, December 18, ASDA Stenhousemuir was filled with the joyous sounds of Christmas carols sung by over 20 singers from the Larbert area churches

The carollers, representing various denominations within the Larbert community and accompanied on keyboard by the very talented Harry Sergeant, performed a selection of classic Christmas carols and songs, spreading goodwill and raising funds for a worthy cause.

All proceeds from the afternoon's performance have gone towards supporting the valuable work of the Larbert Churches Youth Trust, which provides invaluable support to young people in Larbert High School and its feeder primary schools.