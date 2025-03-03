Larbert Church welcomes new members

The congregation of Larbert East Church was delighted to welcome nine new members on Sunday, March 2, at its quarterly Communion service.

Three of the new members are Assistant Leaders in the Young Church, and it was just great to see them progress into full membership.

The new members are: John Harvie, Sandy Harvie, Katy McGregor, Cerys McKinlay, Katy McKinlay, Hazel Rennie, Alistair Waugh, Pauline Harvey (absent) and Rachel McLeod (absent).

The service was led by Rev. Anne White, Larbert East’s Locum Minister.