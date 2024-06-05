Larbert care home invites local community to honour D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Larbert care home is opening its doors to the community for a commemorative ceremony.

On Thursday, June 6, from 7.30pm-8.30pm, Care UK’s Caledonian Court, on Victoria Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own lamp lighting ceremony.

To commemorate the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with charities supporting the three forces and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

Resdients at Caledonian Court gear up for D-Day.

At Caledonian Court, the team have been hard at work organising a special event which will see residents and guests enjoy a 1940s-themed party, complete with bunting, flags, and popular wartime songs.

Team members will be dressed in 40s-inspired clothes and the catering team will serve a traditional wartime menu. Joining residents and visitors for the ceremony will be members of the Royal British Legion, army and navy cadets, boys brigade and scouts.

The lamp, which represents the peace that followed the end of World War Two, will be lit by the Lord Provost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Currie, Home Manager at Caledonian Court, said: “Here at Caledonian Court, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative by opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity, and in the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Caledonian Court for what we anticipate will be a heartfelt afternoon for everyone involved!”