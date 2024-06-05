Larbert care home invites local community to honour D-Day
On Thursday, June 6, from 7.30pm-8.30pm, Care UK’s Caledonian Court, on Victoria Road, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own lamp lighting ceremony.
To commemorate the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’.
Along with charities supporting the three forces and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.
At Caledonian Court, the team have been hard at work organising a special event which will see residents and guests enjoy a 1940s-themed party, complete with bunting, flags, and popular wartime songs.
Team members will be dressed in 40s-inspired clothes and the catering team will serve a traditional wartime menu. Joining residents and visitors for the ceremony will be members of the Royal British Legion, army and navy cadets, boys brigade and scouts.
The lamp, which represents the peace that followed the end of World War Two, will be lit by the Lord Provost.
David Currie, Home Manager at Caledonian Court, said: “Here at Caledonian Court, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative by opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity, and in the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Caledonian Court for what we anticipate will be a heartfelt afternoon for everyone involved!”
To find out more about how Care UK is supporting the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary