Jardine win assurances over Radio Teleswitch meter swich-off

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine says she is ‘delighted’ to win reassurances from Ministers to protect communities during the transition away from Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) energy meters.

There are currently more than 100,000 households in Scotland still using RTS meters, which are controlled by radio signals and currently being phased out, usually in favour of smart meters.

The system was due to be switched off on 30th June, but the UK Government suddenly announced a change in approach, beginning a phase-out of RTS meters instead of imposing a hard deadline.

Ms Jardine urged Energy Minister, Miatta Fahnbulleh, to engage with rural communities and vulnerable consumers across Scotland, who may not be aware of the need to change, or who will face disruption if the service ends.

Christine Jardine MP in the House of Common

The Minister reassured the Liberal Democrat that the Scottish Government and MPs are involved in discussions, and consumers will be contacted before signals are switched off in their areas. Some rural councils are also working closely with energy companies to speed up the switchover.

Christine Jardine MP said: “I am delighted to secure these commitments from Minister Fahnbulleh that communities like Edinburgh West will not be left behind during the RTS switch-off.

“The UK Government’s original deadline created a cliff-edge for many vulnerable people in rural areas at risk of losing their energy supply.

“This includes many constituents in the rural and suburban areas of my constituency who still rely on this technology. I am pleased to see the UK Government is engaging with them directly, as well as with energy companies.

“I hope this will continue throughout the switch-off, so everyone who needs support getting a new meter can receive it as quickly as possible.”

