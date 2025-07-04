Jardine welcomes ban on puppy smuggling

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has welcomed the passage of the Animal Welfare Bill through the House of Commons today (Friday 4th July), putting an end to the import of dogs, cats and ferrets.

Introduced by fellow Liberal Democrat MP, Dr Danny Chambers, the Bill would ban the import of puppies or kittens under six months of age, dogs and cats that are more than 42 days pregnant, and mutilated dogs and cats. This would end the import of dogs with cropped ears or tails, and declawed cats.

There are also provisions to clamp down on illegal imports of pets for commercial purposes, preventing abuse of the current rules for travel with pets.

With cross-party support and backing from the Government, the Bill will likely become law later this year after it completes its stages in the House of Lords.

Christine Jardine MP has backed the campaign led by groups such as FourPAWS

Ms Jardine says she is “delighted” to see progress towards “ending the abhorrent practice of puppy and kitten smuggling”.

Christine Jardine MP said: “Ending the abhorrent practice of puppy and kitten smuggling has been a long-standing priority for me and my constituents in Edinburgh West.

“I have owned dogs for many years, and I know the love that a puppy brings to a family home. Ever since I was first elected, hundreds of people across Edinburgh West have written to me in support of campaigns to protect dogs, cats and ferrets.

“No animal should ever have to endure these awful conditions, and I have been horrified by the growth in this abusive practice.

“I am delighted to finally see progress towards bring this vile trade to an end.”

