Jardine visits Murrayfield House Care Home

Christine visited Murrayfield House Care Home on Monday (18th) to chat with residents, and also meet staff to find out about the service they provide amongst growing challenges.

Christine said: “My visit to Murrayfield House Care Home was an absolute joy, the staff and residents were warm and welcoming and I was especially delighted to meet Elizabeth Lindz, one of my constituents who at 101, is sharper than a tac on political affairs!

“It also brought home to me the challenges the sector faces since the changes to National Insurance increased their staffing costs. It is important to me to take time to discuss the most pressing issues with staff. We have to make sure that we press home to the government the need to rethink their jobs tax.”

Fiona Truesdale, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, commented: “Christine Jardine’s visit to Murrayfield House created a warm and engaging atmosphere, and our residents, their families, and colleagues appreciated the opportunity to discuss key issues such as social care funding, community engagement, and support for older people.

"We were encouraged by her genuine interest and are grateful for the opportunity to share our experiences and perspectives as we work together towards meaningful change.”