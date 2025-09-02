Jardine raises alarm over local debt crisis

Christine Jardine, MP for Edinburgh West, has expressed serious concern following new figures which show that many local people are struggling with mounting debts and the rising cost of living.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from debt advice charity Money Wellness reveal that since the General Election in July, 194 constituents in Edinburgh West have already sought their support. The data shows:

58% were behind on priority bills such as rent, energy and council tax

52% disclosed an additional vulnerability such as poor mental health

On average, each constituent faced 10 separate debts totalling £15,428

The average income was £2,262 per month, leaving a negative disposable income of £96

Christine Jardine MP said: "We need to remember that these are not just shocking figures. Each one is a family struggling to get by, pay bills and put food on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine speaking in Westminster

“Both Governments need to do more and recognise that the cost-of-living crisis is still very real for too many households. They could start by reducing standing charges on energy bills which in Edinburgh are higher than much of the rest of the country. People using prepayment metres find their payment cancelled out by standing charges before they have a chance to switch anything on.

“And there is so much more we need our Government to do to get the economy moving and the cost of living under control.

“The cost-of-living crisis is far from over, and it is clear that too many households are being left without the support they need. Both Governments must do more to ease the burden on ordinary families and make sure help is available for those who need it most.”