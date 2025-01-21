Jardine congratulates South Queensferry, most beautiful town in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has congratulated South Queensferry on being named the most beautiful town in Scotland in a study conducted by the Telegraph. The newspaper spoke with travel experts from across the UK to rank 1250 towns.

The town in Ms. Jardine’s constituency received exemplary scores on its views and historic architecture, as well as its shop fronts and greenery.

South Queensferry is home to the iconic Forth Rail Bridge, which has been designated a UNESCO world heritage site. It also boasts a beautifully quaint high street and Hopetoun House, which has been used as a filming site in the award-winning TV drama, Outlander.

Christine Jardine said: “It is fantastic that South Queensferry is finally getting the national attention it deserves as a place of outstanding beauty."

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the residents and businesses in South Queensferry, who contribute to making the town a fantastic place to live and to visit."

“I look forward to continuing my time in South Queensferry as I meet with constituents to discuss important local and national issues.”