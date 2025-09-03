How Falkirk shoppers can snap up a bargain at local store
The bundle, which is available through home delivery only and would usually set shoppers back £11, includes Radox Muscle Soak, Radox Shower Gel, Head & Shoulders Shampoo, Sure Deodorant and Colgate Toothpaste.
Nadeem Ali Qurban, owner of Nisa High Station, said: “Community is everything to us and we know many people in Falkirk are juggling costs right now, so this is our way of lending a hand.”
Nadeem has operated the High Station store with his family for nearly 50 years.
The deal comes at a time when many families are feeling the squeeze after summer spending and the back-to-school season.
Nadeem continued: “It’s a small gesture, but one that can make everyday life a little easier.”
Shoppers can order now via Snappy Shopper to secure the bundle while stocks last.
The store has partnered with Snappy Shopper for the past three years to bring affordable convenience to local doorsteps, with delivery in as little as 30-60 minutes.
As an extra boost, free delivery is available using the code NHSTATFREE at checkout, alongside low prices on everyday items including milk, bread, Irn-Bru, and Coca-Cola from just 99p.