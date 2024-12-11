Housebuilder helps Bo’ness school sow seeds of success

Budding young entrepreneurs at Deanburn Primary School in Bo’ness have been given a business boost for their social enterprise, Grow and Give, from housebuilder Robertson Homes.

Grow and Give was established in 2023 by children in P6 after winning money from the Edinburgh Enterprise Academy at their Falkirk Dragons’ Den. An area of waste ground in the school was transformed with planters to sow carrots, potatoes, onions, leeks and parsnips.

The vegetables are then sold or used to make soup which the children will sell at school events to raise money for their chosen charities.

After struggling to manage weeds and working on uneven ground, the children reached out to housebuilder Robertson Homes, which is building a new development of family homes at Meadowside on Crawfield Road, close to the school.

Deanburn Primary School pupils are growing vegetables to raise money for their chosen charities

Robertson Homes organised a free donation of five tonnes of hardcore to be delivered to the school to vastly improve the Grow and Give space to make it a more pleasant and safer place.

Grace Hilditch from Deanburn Primary School, said: “Thank you to Robertson Homes for organising a delivery which will drastically improve our Grow and Give area.

“The children are very proud of what they have achieved with their social enterprise and they are looking forward to supporting the Ronald McDonald Trust, which is a charity that means a lot to them.

"Now they will have an even better space in which to grow their vegetables which will also encourage more of them to get involved. The children are also looking forward to welcoming some new friends from the Meadowside development once the new homes are completed and new families move in.”

Students at Deanburn Primary School in Bo’ness were given a boost by housebuilder Robertson Homes

Robertson Homes is building 127 luxury new four, five and six-bedroom detached homes at Meadowside with the first homes expected to be released for sale soon. The development is on the south edge of Bo’ness in an elevated position, benefiting from expansive views over the River Forth towards The Forth Bridges.

Gus Fergusson, construction director at Robertson Homes, said: “It’s no wonder that Grow and Give is a success with the children showing their initiative by contacting us after realising we are a business which could help them.

“It was our pleasure to do so, as we are always looking for ways to support the communities in which we build. Thanks also to our groundwork partner, Mulholland Groundworks, for delivering the material and we are looking forward to sampling some of the school’s produce in the coming months.”