Help for struggling Falkirk families

By Jonathan Russell
Contributor
Published 30th May 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:12 BST

Families in Falkirk struggling with the cost of living crisis are being offered free advice about tackling soaring fuel bills.

Social enterprise The Wise Group’s Home Energy Advice Team (HEAT) provides free help and guidance to anyone in - or facing - fuel poverty or struggling to pay their utility bills.

The HEAT team will also be able to tell households if they qualify for financial help from the Fuel Bank Foundation.

The Wise Group Chief Executive, Sean Duffy, said: “Nobody in this day and age should have to worry about whether they can afford to heat their homes.

Sean Duffy, Wise Group CEOSean Duffy, Wise Group CEO
“The idea that thousands of people in Falkirk worried about using their heating, hot water or cookers because they’re terrified about the financial consequences of doing so is appalling.

“But our HEAT service can provide them with advice and practical help on all sorts of issues, including managing and controlling their energy usage, switching energy suppliers and tariffs, applying for financial support and accessing hardship funding.

“The service is completely free and I would urge anyone worried about their bills to get in touch.”

To access the service for advice call free on 0800 092 9002, email [email protected] or log on to www.heat-thewisegroup.co.uk.

