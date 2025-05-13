Health and wellbeing funding success promises future of support for local area

Created by the Scottish Government in 2021, in the first three years of funding around 4800 grants were made to a wide range of grassroots community projects across Scotland, focused on connecting people and providing peer support through activities such as sport, outdoor activities, and the arts.

Within the Falkirk District specifically, CVS Falkirk & District are delighted that, to date, the fund has supported 85 third sector groups and organisations delivering community-based mental health and wellbeing support.

CVS Falkirk & District Deputy CEO, Lynsey Hansford, said: “CVS Falkirk & District has managed the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for the Falkirk District area since it began, and we are fortunate as a funder to have the pleasure of hearing from applicants and their communities about the ways funded projects have been able to make a positive difference. Totalling 149 projects supported over four rounds, we look forward to seeing once more the impact this investment has on our local communities.”

In an exciting time for local communities across Falkirk district, this round awarded funding to 41 projects to be delivered by the area’s third sector - totalling a local investment of over £426,000.

These projects range from continuing support services to new and developing groups, all filling the gaps within their local areas and proactively making a difference to promote good health and wellbeing – a full list of the organisations supported by this Fund can be found on the CVS Falkirk & District website (https://www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk/health-wellbeing-funding-success-promises-future-of-support-for-local-area/).

Aiming to tackle social isolation, loneliness and mental health inequalities, CVS Falkirk & District spoke to representatives of two groups who were successful in obtaining funding to highlight the impact this funding will have for them.

“The grant marks an exciting milestone for Blooming Bairns”said Stefanie Paterson, Assistant Manager at Falkirk Delivers. “It ensures we can move forward with our projects without having to rely on personal tools. With the right equipment, we’ll be able to create and maintain beautiful, vibrant green spaces in the town centre that offer a supportive environment where individuals can connect with nature and enjoy a calming, restorative atmosphere.”

“Receiving the fund means that we can continue to develop the Denny & Bonnybridge Men’s Shed as a mixed gender community shed in the heart of the community to provide further opportunities for individuals to gather, share ideas and learn new skills,” said Dave Vause, Committee Member of Denny & Bonnybridge Men’s Shed. “It is important in ensuring our shed remains open as a place for men and women to find community and receive informal support from fellow members.”

Community support is a key foundation stone within the overall mental health infrastructure within Scotland, and CVS Falkirk & District were pleased to reflect this during a recent Wellbeing Open Day (https://www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk/wellbeing-open-day-success-in-bonnybridge/) which featured over 30 organisations currently providing key resources, support services, and innovative activities to better support health and wellbeing within the local area – half of which were successful previous recipients of the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, demonstrating the true value and social impact the Fund creates through the accessibility of these projects and services.

CVS Falkirk & District are pleased to confirm that a further round of the Fund has been announced by Scottish Government (https://www.gov.scot/news/improving-communities-mental-wellbeing/). With no current launch date available, CVS Falkirk & District will share more information about this funding opportunity as it becomes available.

Anyone looking for funding or general organisational development support should contact the CVS Falkirk & District team by email: [email protected] or phone: 01324 692000.

