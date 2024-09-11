Grangemouth McDonald’s Donates £5,000 To Local Cause

The funds were raised by the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation – utilising proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge across Scotland

Grangemouth McDonald’s restaurant, owned and operated by local franchisee Elliot Jardine, has made a significant contribution to local community rugby club, Grangemouth Stags. The organisation received a total of £5,000.

Grangemouth Stags is a community rugby club welcoming players and spectators of all levels. The club is a prevalent part of the Grangemouth community and aims to encourage positive ethics and drive life skills via friendship, inclusion, diversity, mental and physical well-being and charitable fundraising.

The funds from McDonald’s will contribute towards developing a program of primary school delivery, the youth academy and expanding rugby’s presence across local communities. The goal is to make the sport more affordable, accessible, and enjoyable, particularly within deprived and hard to access areas.

McDonald's Grangemouth with Grangemouth Stags

The donation was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, in collaboration with the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Lewis Jardine, Community Relations Manager at McDonald’s in Grangemouth, said: “We are delighted to support Grangemouth Stags with this donation. We believe that it’s important to give back to the community in any way we can, and the Grangemouth Stags are superstars at helping us channel support to where it’s most needed! The club does incredible work providing opportunities for local people and we look forward to hearing about the success of the club and building on this partnership in the future.”

Gordon Crossan at Grangemouth Stags, said: “We are so grateful to McDonald’s for this wonderful donation. The funding will play a vital role in developing and sustaining the services we provide to the local community. We’re really looking forward to the development of our primary school delivery and further expanding our presence in the area.”

In 2023, proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge were used to donate £2.2 million from Scottish McDonald’s restaurants, which was shared across 87 charities.