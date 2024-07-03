Going for gold! Larbert care home hosts sports day for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the Olympics fast approaching, a Larbert care home is limbering up for its very own sporting tournament.

On Saturday 27th July, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Caledonian Court on Victoria Road will be bringing Paris to Larbert as it opens its doors to local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as Caledonian Court joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, hula-hooping and other Sports Day classics.

Residents at Care UK's care homes are getting active for sports day

Visitors can also enjoy a range of refreshment stalls, while tapping their toes to live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

David Currie, Home Manager at Caledonian Court, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Larbert, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Caledonian Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/Care-UK-Sports-Day

Caledonian Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care, and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home offers a range of services including residential care, nursing care, dementia care, nursing dementia care, end of life care and respite care.

To find out more about Caledonian Court, please contact Home Manager David Currie via [email protected] or call 01324 238 214.