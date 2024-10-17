Get ready for Monster Mayhem at Thistles this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thistles, shopping centre in Stirling, has announced a programme of spooky events across the October holidays, to give kids and families in Stirling free, spontaneous school break activities.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Monday 21 to Friday 25 October from 12-4pm, the events have been launched to give youngsters several days of freaky fun and to offer juggling parents and carers ways to keep them entertained in the area with no prior booking or cost.

Visitors from Stirling and beyond will be welcomed to enjoy a variety of activities, from a Witches and Warlocks Wand workshop to Monster Magnet making sessions, offering kids the chance to get creative and meet friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest of a long list of events organised by Thistles with a community-first approach, designed directly to offer positive opportunities for those living in and visiting the local area.

Stirling kids set for frighteningly good time as Thistles announce free holiday events

Gary Turnbull, Centre Director at Thistles, said: “We all know how great school holidays are but for busy parents and active kids, it can be tricky to find the right ways to fill family time without spending loads of money.

"We’re delighted to deliver a series of free events for our community to meet those exact demands.

“With the school holidays approaching, we encourage families to come along and enjoy what we have on offer. We look forward to welcoming families to Thistles and can’t wait to see what creations and costumes they come up with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week will feature a series of different workshops where kids can make everything from their own Monster Cookies and Witches and Warlocks wands to Creepy Clay Monsters and Slime Surprise potions. Capping off the week of monstrous events, Thistles will host a one-off Monster Dash on Saturday, October 26 at 10:30am.

Stirling kids set for frighteningly good time as Thistles announce free holiday events

Donning their favourite Hallowe'en outfits, kids will complete a lap around the centre, stopping off at checkpoints to receive some Hallowe'en goodies all while raising money for charity.

For those still looking for their fix of sunshine following a less than desirable summer, Thistles has reopened its indoor beach in partnership with Strathcarron Hospice. The indoor beach was a great success earlier this year and is just the cure to wipe away those winter blues.