Football fan Gordie says Sight Scotland Veterans ‘saved my life’

Navy veteran Gordon "Gordie" Armour, aged 57 from Falkirk, says charity Sight Scotland Veterans ‘saved my life’ after he lost all his confidence and didn’t want to leave his house after a devastating stroke.

Gordie, who served in the Navy from 1984 to 1989 before working as a Prison Officer and later as a CCTV Operator, suffered a stroke at the age of forty-nine. The stroke led to significant loss of his peripheral vision, leaving him feeling isolated and severely depressed.

Gordie explains: "I was in a very dark place after my stroke. I lost all my confidence and didn't want to leave my house. Sight Scotland Veterans saved my life. I was suicidal and didn’t know what to do. The charity has been amazing with me; it gave me my purpose back in life and showed me what is still possible."

Gordie's journey to recovery began when he visited his local veteran’s club in Grangemouth, where he was introduced to the services offered by Sight Scotland Veterans.

Gordie and his granddaughter at a Falkirk match.

"The hardest thing was not being able to drive anymore. Sight Scotland Veterans got me out of the house and gave me a reason to keep going. I’m now busier than I’ve ever been. I go to the Linburn Centre every week, and they come and collect me, which is amazing. I spend most of my time in the Woodwork Room, which is something I would never have believed a few years ago - I hated woodwork at school! But now, I’ve made benches, shoe racks, plant pots, even a rocking horse for my granddaughter.

"The real thing they’ve shown me is that life goes on, and you can still be happy even after something as devastating as a stroke and sight loss. It was the Linburn Centre that got me back into football. They organised a day trip to Falkirk FC and asked if I wanted to go along. I’ve supported Falkirk, my local team, for over 20 years, but I hadn’t been to any games since my stroke. I just love it now, and I get tickets through the Falkirk Blind Club, so I try and never miss a home game. I’m now the Vice Chair of the group."

For Gordie, it’s not just about the football. "We meet every Tuesday for a catch-up. There’s live entertainment, talks, quizzes, games, and of course, tea and cake. It’s become such an important part of my life."

Gordie adds: “I really can’t thank Sight Scotland Veterans enough; they gave me my life back."

For more information please visit sightscotlandveterans.org.uk or call 0800 035 6409.