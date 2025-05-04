First service of Larbert Tryst Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A significant chapter in the spiritual life of the Falkirk area began on Sunday, 4 May, as members of four local congregations came together to celebrate the first joint service of the newly formed Tryst Church.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union, officially established on 1 May, brings together Airth Parish Church, Larbert East Parish Church, Larbert West Parish Church, and Stenhouse and Carron Parish Church under the single banner of Tryst Church. The inaugural service was held at 11am in the new church's base at Kirk Avenue, Stenhousemuir, drawing a large and joyful gathering of worshippers from across the new parish.

Leading the landmark service was Rev. Derek Gunn, Moderator of the Church of Scotland's Presbytery of Forth Valley and Clydesdale, who also presided over the celebration of Holy Communion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service was rich with symbolism, unity, and hope for the future. A particularly moving moment came when the Tryst Church Choir performed a brand-new hymn composed especially for the occasion by Harry Sergeant, the church’s Co-organist.

Rev Derek Gunn, Moderator of Forth Valley and Clydesdale Presbytery with the four Session Clerks.

Speaking after the service, Rev. Derek Gunn said: “Today we witnessed not just the coming together of buildings or names, but of people, hopes and shared faith. Tryst Church is well-placed to serve our local communities with compassion and renewed energy, building on the strong legacies of its founding congregations. I look forward to seeing how it grows and responds to the needs of this diverse and vibrant area.”

The name "Tryst Church" itself reflects a deep sense of heritage and gathering—evoking the historic trysting places of central Scotland, where people would come together for trade, socialising, and worship.

As the new church begins its journey, members say they are excited about the future and committed to continuing their mission of faith, outreach, and community support.

The service marked not just a union of congregations, but the beginning of a hopeful new chapter in the spiritual life of the Airth, Carron, Larbert and Stenhousemuir area.