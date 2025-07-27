Families encouraged to share ADHD/ASD treatment waits to Parliament

Labour’s Scottish Parliament candidates for Falkirk West and Falkirk East are encouraging people from across the Falkirk area to give their views on waiting times for treatment for autism and ADHD.

The Scottish Parliament Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is undertaking an inquiry into Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) pathways and support. The inquiry seeks to:

understand why waiting times for diagnosis and management of ADHD and ASD are reportedly long, including the drivers of increasing demand

understand how these conditions are diagnosed and managed

understand the impact of delays on individuals

explore solutions to improve capacity of services, referral pathways and support.

Falkirk West Labour Candidate, Paul Godzik recently highlighted a Royal College of Psychiatrists report showing NHS Forth Valley spent just 0.51% of their budget on children and young people’s mental health, despite a target to hit 1% of overall funding on CAMHS. He has been contacted by numerous parents facing long waiting times for ADHD and ASD treatment.

Labour's Falkirk East candidate, Siobhan Paterson

He said: “I welcome the Scottish Parliament Health, Social Care and Sport Committee inquiry and would urge local families to get in touch and share their experiences with the Committee.

“After recently highlighting the issue of CAMHS spending I was contacted by a number of families, who shared their concerns and the impact of delays in getting assessments and treatment for neurodivergence.

“I think everyone recognises that demand for these services has risen, and there is real pressure on staff, who are working incredibly hard. But what is not acceptable is families left wondering when they will access the treatment and support they desperately need.”

Falkirk East candidate, Councillor Siobhan Paterson, candidate added: “There is a widely held perception that, despite repeated reassurance from the Health Board, accessing treatment for these conditions is getting more difficult, with longer waiting times. Many families are struggling to cope and they have been given no clear understanding of the pathway towards treatment.

Labour's Falkirk West candidate, Paul Godzik

“This inquiry will hopefully shed some light on the situation and provide a much clearer picture of what is happening right across the country, including here in Forth Valley. I hope local families will take the opportunity to share their experiences with the Committee.”

A digital platform has been set up by the Scottish Parliament to collect the views and experiences of individuals seeking pathways to diagnosis, treatment and support for ADHD and ASD:

Local organisations and professionals supporting those with ADHD and ASD are also invited to provide views to the Committee.

The platform will close for submissions on August 18.