Falkirks own Olivia Wilson owns the crown as best new hair salon at the Scottish business awards

A local hair salon, Olivia Wilson Hairdressing, has recently been crowned Best New Hair Salon at this year's prestigious Scottish Business Awards in their Stirling and Falkirk category, triumphing over several strong competitors. This recognition highlights the salon's dedication to excellence, creativity, and outstanding customer service in the competitive hairdressing industry.

The award-winning salon is located in the heart of Falkirk and has quickly become a favourite, despite opening less than a year ago. The salon prides itself on its blonde and balayage styling and commitment to personalised service, which has earned it a reputation as a leading destination for hairdressing services in Central Scotland.

Owner Olivia Wilson, a local herself who founded the salon with a passion for hair artistry, expressed her heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the award: "Winning Best New Hair Salon is incredibly special to me," she said. "The night of the award ceremony coincided with the anniversary of my mum passing, making it a profoundly meaningful moment for me - I know she would be have been so proud, so the award is dedicated to her memory."

This award marks a significant milestone for Olivia Wilson Hairdressing as the salon has quickly established itself as a go-to destination in the local area and serves as a testament to the hard work of Olivia Wilson and her team. The salon looks forward to continuing to serve its clients with the same dedication and passion that led to this achievement.