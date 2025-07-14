Falkirk’s Bannatyne Spa celebrates business awards win
This latest accolade marks the spa’s third consecutive regional award with Scotland’s Business Awards, and its second regional title of the year, following success earlier in 2025 at the Prestige Awards.
Spa Manager Gemma McGregor said: “We’re truly grateful to have won Best Beauty Spa at the regional final of Scotland’s Business Awards. This award serves as a true testament to our therapists’ dedication and high standards. Our team’s passion, professionalism, care and commitment to our clients make all the difference.
“Thank you to our loyal members, clients, and local community for their ongoing support and a heartfelt thank you to those at The Bannatyne Group for continuing to support our growth and success.
“We are excited for what’s next as we head towards the national finals in November.”
The spa team comprises Gemma McGregor (Spa Manager), Jade Manson, Jade McKinlay, Leea Maguire, Sarah Gibson, Jodie Falconer, Caty Meney, Kate Molloy, Ella MacMillian, Beth Light, Leah Gibson, Rachel Smith and Huba Ahmed.