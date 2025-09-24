Falkirk Tesco store puts best feet forward to help raise more than £8,000 at charity kiltwalk

Team members from Tesco stores in Falkirk recently trekked more than 20 miles to raise more than £1,700 for charity Strathcarron Hospice at this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

Colleagues from 13 Tesco stores across East Scotland, laced up their walking boots and donned kilts to take on the route from Holyrood Park, through the capital, to the finish line at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, September 13.

Together, all participants from across the region raised more than £8,000, supporting a wide range of charities and community causes throughout Scotland.

Since 2016, the Kiltwalk has brought together over 178,000 people, raising millions for good causes across the country.

Tesco stores across Scotland took part in the walk

Richard Murphy, Shift Leader at the Tesco Falkirk Redding Road store, said: “I’m extremely proud of being part of the walking team who went the extra mile to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice. It was an incredible group effort, and really inspiring to see so many of our partner stores taking part on the day to support the communities they serve.”