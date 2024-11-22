Falkirk shop is top clothing retailer in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk’s Sisters & Misters has been honoured in a national UK’s Favourite Local Business competition. The retailer is part of the District Towns Gift Card, backed by Falkirk Delivers

A popular one-stop-shop for men’s and women’s clothing in Falkirk has been recognised as one of the UK’s Favourite Local Businesses in a national competition organised by Miconex.

Over 4000 votes were cast for over 1000 different businesses from across the UK in the competition, covering all sectors including retail and hospitality, with Sisters & Misters in Falkirk taking third place, and the only clothing retailer in the top 6.

Sisters & Misters are multi-award winning with the business awarded Drapers Best Young Fashion Independent Business in the UK and featured in the Drapers Top 100 Inspirational Independents, while founder Lauren Brown was voted Best Individual Womenswear Buyer. The retailer is part of the District Towns Gift Card led by Falkirk Delivers.

Lauren Brown, founder of Sisters & Misters

Lauren Brown, owner of Sisters & Misters, said the store’s community focus and commitment to keeping people well-dressed without breaking the bank is key to their success:

“It’s a great feeling to know that so many people took the time to vote for us again after we won the Falkirk competition in February this year. It’s especially nice when its actual members of the public that have taken the time to vote for us when everyone is busy and inundated with emails and life admin. It is also brilliant for our little town centre as it shows the country that Falkirk has good businesses on our doorstep, and we want to stay here another 28 years.

“I think customers voted for us because we have been a community focused business from day one. I originally opened up Sisters & Misters so people didn’t have to visit the city centres and over the years I have become a vocal ‘shop local’ champion. I’m so grateful to the customers who have supported us and I think customers really like our products. We have always been a destination store and a business that has kept people well-dressed without breaking the bank for many years.

“In 2025, we will be planning the following year’s 30th birthday celebrations and bringing new labels and designs to the wonderful people who shop with us.”

Stefanie Paterson, Assistant BID Manager at Falkirk Delivers, said the result is a positive for Falkirk: “We’re proud to see Falkirk’s very own Sisters & Misters being recognised in this national competition, and the only independent fashion business in the top 6. This is a great achievement for Falkirk, showcasing the strength and quality of our local businesses in Falkirk but also the commitment and dedication of hard working owners like Lauren.”

Independent retail businesses made up the top 5 UK Favourite Local Businesses in the competition with Annie Mo’s in Aberdeen in first place, W. Hurst & Son in the Isle of Wight in second place, Sisters & Misters in third, the Ethical Gift Shop & Refillery in Aberdeenshire in fourth and Yorkshire based toy shop Games Crusade in fifth. North West England hospitality brand Rhode Island Coffee was in sixth place.

Fintech Miconex provides the technology for the District Towns Gift Card and many other Town & City Gift Card programmes across the UK. Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said:

“It is fantastic to see a Falkirk independent retailer being celebrated as one of the UK’s Favourite Local Businesses, demonstrating how valued our local businesses are in our Scottish towns. In our 2024 research, 98% of people said support for local was important to them, and 82% said supporting local businesses has become more important to them over the past 12 months. Local gift cards like the District Towns Gift Card not only offer uneatable local choice, they offer tangible support for local businesses of all types and sizes.”