Falkirk school's breakfast club shortlisted for awards

A school in Falkirk has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Best Breakfast Club in Scotland as part of Kellogg’s annual awards.

If it wins, Breakfast at Braes will receive a £1,000 cash prize, plus an invitation to the Houses of Parliament, where the celebratory event is held.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards champion the inspiring work that goes on in schools up and down the country.

Around 20 children attend the breakfast club every morning before school. The club welcomes all children with food, company and conversation, creating a safe atmosphere that students carry with them throughout the day.

Children enjoying a Breakfast Club.

Emma Shanks from Breakfast at Braes said: “We have been running our Breakfast Club for six years and have seen firsthand the wonderful benefits it has had for both pupils and parents.

“We're incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards. Writing our entry gave us the opportunity to celebrate the fantastic children who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the award for Best Breakfast Club in Scotland, we would spend the prize money on expanding our breakfast club to be offered on more days throughout the week.

We would also paint the walls with pastel tones, creating a serene atmosphere where students can unwind and enjoy their morning meals.

“Finally, we’d like to create a cozy seating area, inviting pupils to gather, connect, and start their day with a sense of belonging.”

A recent survey¹ from Kellogg’s found that of the 75 per cent of Scotland based teachers who work in a school with a breakfast club 33 per cent feel the clubs have a positive impact on absenteeism.

This comes as 67 per cent think it’s easier for struggling parents to get children into school if food is provided, with a further 17 per cent believing it helps give the children additional pastoral support.

A spokesperson for Kellogg’s said: “So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition and after receiving a record number of applications this year, it’s been tough to pick our finalists out of all the hard-working schools.

“Breakfast clubs like the one Breakfast at Braes runs play a vital role in their local communities. Thanks to the staff’s dedication, these clubs are able to both support working parents and feed hungry children. This has a direct impact in helping bring pupils into school when previously they may have remained absent.

“Kellogg’s has supported Breakfast Clubs for 26 years and we now see the clubs face more challenges than ever before, so we are delighted to be able to recognise them for all of the hard work and dedication they put in.”

A specialist panel of judges will assess all shortlisted entries across the UK. This will include CEO of Magic Breakfast Lindsay Mcdonald, CEO of Fareshare George Wright, Conservative MP Robin Walker, House of Lords member Baroness Debbie Wilcox and Matthew Burton from Educating Yorkshire.