Falkirk retailer warns vape flavour restrictions could push 3 million vapers back to smoking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VPZ, the UK’s leading vaping retailer, has warned adult vapers that the UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill will ban the favourite flavours that helped them quit smoking.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans being proposed include a restriction on flavours, the introduction of plain packaging and further restrictions on advertising and promotions.

Latest insight from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) has found that in the UK there are in the region of 3 million vapers who are ex-smokers, and VPZ fears that they could go back to smoking if the legislation is passed in its current form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside its efforts to raise public awareness about the potential impact of vaping flavour limitation, the brand has launched an industry-leading educational campaign called “Vaping Saves Lives”.

Flavours could be banned this summer

By addressing issues like flavour limitations and their potential risks, "Vaping Saves Lives" aims to spark dialogue and action, highlighting the role of vaping in public health. Through expert collaboration and evidence-based insights, the initiative will seek to empower individuals to advocate for balanced, science-driven regulations that prioritise well-being.

Any movement towards a flavour restriction would not only disproportionally harm ex-smokers but also UK’s vape users who could be pushed towards more harmful nicotine alternatives.

Despite strongly supporting most of the measures to tackle youth access, including restriction of naming, packaging and marketing, VPZ believes that the planned restrictions of sweet and dessert-like flavours, risk undermining the effectiveness of vaping as a harm-reduction tool and the UK’s 2030 Smoke-Free goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to these proposed restrictions, VPZ has launched a petition to raise awareness among vapers about the potential impact of the flavour ban and to urge policymakers to reconsider this measure, which could hinder current progress in reducing smoking rates.

Flavours could be banned this summer

Grieg Fowler, Director of VPZ, said: “Flavours are not just a preference, but a lifeline for people who look to quit smoking.

“We are extremely concerned about the future of those 3 million UK vapers and ex-smokers, who have relied on flavoured vaping products to make the life-saving switch from smoking to vaping.

“Everyone deserves access to accurate information to make the best choices for their health. That’s why we created 'Vaping Saves Lives' to serve as a trusted guide, providing science-based truths to empower informed decisions and support smokers in making the life-changing transition to vaping."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VPZ’s recent customer intelligence found that 93.1 per cent of all participating customers consider flavoured vapes as either effective or very effective in helping them quit.

In addition, approximately 85 per cent of all respondents use sweet or dessert flavours, further highlighting the scale of the potential problem for ex-smokers and hinting that the impact might be even greater than anticipated before.

Mr Fowler, continued: “The effectiveness of vaping as a harm-reduction tool has been widely recognised among health professionals and bodies across the UK.

“These proposed restrictions threaten to erode the trust and progress the country has built in supporting smokers to quit as it is imperative that we focus on solutions that protect youth without depriving adults of the tools they need to live healthier lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we urge the UK government to consider appropriate licensing and control policies to tackle youth uptake, instead of punishing vulnerable customers on their smoke free journey.”

The retailer has been alarmed at the speed of the Bill and the lack of any meaningful engagement with industry from the UK Government.

It has written to all MPs across its network and begun a programme of local store-led engagement to highlight concerns and make recommendations that include a licensing and controls regime, age verification laws, tackling the illicit black market, and public education on vaping versus smoking.

Latest data from Local Data Company (LDC) shows that at the end of 2024, there were 3,573 vape specialist stores nationwide. According to Statista, in 2023 there were approximately 50,000 other outlets selling vape products through various channels, including supermarkets, candy stores, toy shops, barbers, and butchers, however, that figure was feared to be considerably higher last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailer, which has a store in Falkirk and Grangemouth, would like to highlight that many of these non-specialist stores lack professional services, proper age-gating, and are frequently involved in selling both illicit and legal so-called ‘Big Puff’ devices to underage customers, further highlighting the necessity for greater licensing and control.

VPZ has an established and pioneering Challenge-25 policy, designed to prevent underage individuals from purchasing vape products.

This initiative has long demonstrated VPZ’s commitment to responsible retailing and helps protect younger individuals from accessing age-restricted products and tackles underage vaping.

VPZ has over 180 stores in the UK and has helped over 1 million smokers quit since it was established in 2012.

For more information about the Vaping Saves Lives initiative please visit the website.