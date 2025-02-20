Falkirk residents invited to find out more about new care service
The residential service, which will be part of the Cygnet Social Care division, will open on Thornhill Road and will be a specialist service, supporting 12 individuals across two blocks of six apartments. It will support both men and women who have a learning disability and complex needs.
When it opens in 2026, the service will complement Cygnet’s six existing social care services across Scotland, and will provide a welcoming environment where people can access a range of specialised support, empowering them to lead fulfilling, independent lives.
Cygnet Social Care have organised a community event for local residents at Forth Valley College, on Monday March 24 from 1pm–3pm. Staff will be available to answer any questions people may have about the new service.
Heather Smith, Cygnet Social Care Operations Director, explained: “We are thrilled to be opening this new service in Falkirk which we know will make a big difference.
“Our goal is to create a supportive and inclusive environment for people with learning disabilities and complex needs, where they can develop their skills, connect with others, and feel empowered to live independently.
“Cygnet has been providing care in community settings across the country for over 35 years. We enjoy being active members of the communities where we are based and this is no different here in Falkirk.
“We warmly welcome our neighbours and any local community groups to join us at the event, ask any questions you may have about the new service, and tell us about any ideas or opportunities there might be for us to support local initiatives too.”
Last year, Cygnet’s expert and highly dedicated social care team of 2,757 employees empowered 785 residents and service users across 71 residential, supported living and day services to consistently make a positive difference to their lives.
The full address for the event is Forth Valley College, Grangemouth Road. The event will take place in the Antonine Suite.