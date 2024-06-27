Falkirk General Election Climate and Nature Hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many of the people of Falkirk turned up to hear the views of the general election candidates for the 5 main parties on Wednesday in Falkirk Trinity church, and asked many excellent questions.

We heard from Conservative James Bundy that he is concerned about climate change, but does not think Brexit has made the climate situation worse. He also said that Brexit has had some positive effects, and that we would vote for Brexit again if there was another referendum. I don’t think he had much support from the audience on that one.

Toni Giugliano stood up for what the SNP has achieved on the climate, particularly about providing money for insulation of houses and encouraging rail travel by abolishing peak fares and giving fare reductions for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad