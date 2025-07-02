Falkirk family win big as local store helps ease cost-of-living pressures

Nisa High Station backs locals with cost-of-living support through Snappy Shopper’s ‘Feed the Family’ initiative.

A Falkirk store is stepping up to support families facing rising living costs this summer. Nisa High Station, on High Station Road, run by retailer Nadeem Ali Qurban, has been selected as one of Snappy Shopper’s key partners in the Scotland-wide Feed the Family campaign, with a familiar face from Falkirk among the winners.

The competition, which ran from May 19 to June 29, across Scotland, aimed to ease the burden on local households by offering 13 winners £300 worth of vouchers-equivalent to £50 per week for six weeks-to spend on groceries and household essentials.

Falkirk resident, Jackie Walker, was selected as one of the winners after shopping at Nisa High Station on Snappy Shopper during the competition period.

Customers can get free delivery with code NHSTATFREE

Speaking on the win, Jackie said: “Super excited winning this. With everything so expensive these days, this will help me and my family very much!”

The store-proudly family-run for 49-years and part of the Snappy Shopper platform for the past three-is known locally for its commitment to value and service, both in-store and via delivery.

Nadeem said: “Our goal is always to give back to the community.

“Whether it’s free delivery or affordable essentials, we want to support local families however we can.”

As part of its continued cost-of-living support, the store is offering free delivery for all customers using the code NHSTATFREE, alongside low prices on everyday items including, milk, bread, Irn-Bru, and Coca-Cola from just 99p.

Whether shopping online or in person, local residents can count on Snappy Shopper and Nisa High Station to delivery great value, doorstop convenience, and meaningful support amid the cost-of-living crisis.