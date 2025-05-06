Falkirk delivers bold creative wellbeing exhibition with Artlink Central

The weekend was a festival of friendships old and new, discussions, plans and culminated in a showcase of participants artwork and an excellent workshop from lead artists Joanne Boyle and Lewis Bissett. The event was launched on Friday by Provost Robert Bissett who shared his thanks and appreciation to all involved.

Creative Connections was a project through which Artlink Central aimed to provide a safe, welcoming space for its participants to explore the joy of art through various workshops.

Open to the local Falkirk community, (particularly those living with mental health issues and disabilities) the project encouraged attendees to use the creative process as a tool to help improve mental well-being.

Regardless of prior experience, participants brought with them their own unique creativity and interests. Throughout the blocks, participants explored many different materials with the support of Joanne and Lewis. As the weeks passed, confidence, skills, and friendships grew, meaning Friday afternoons were filled with laughter, deep conversation, and many cups of tea.

After the event one participant said: "It has filled me with Joy to know my first watercolour was bought and it's encouraged me to do more."

Artist Lewis Bissett said: "Each week, it was a joy to witness our participants confidence grow as they discovered their creative flow. The exhibition showcased an extraordinary output of work, showing the remarkable process from our earlier classes. Being involved in this project had a profoundly positive impact on my own mental health, leaving me feeling uplifted and inspired each session."

Artist Joanne Boyle said: "The exhibition was a joy to behold. Everyone produced so much artwork that came from the heart and their enthusiasm to learn. You could see their skills grow week on week. It was the highlight of my week as they were such a great bunch to work with."

Thank you to all who have been part of this project and to CVS Falkirk who provided funding from the Scottish Government Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

Self portrait sculpture artwork by Creating Connections participating artist with Artlink Central

Empire Biscuit sculpture artwork by Creating Connections participating artist with Artlink Central

Many artists had not exhibited before and some had not done art since school

Exhibition and Event hosted by Falkirk Delivers