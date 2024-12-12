Falkirk dad takes on Everest – virtually: Cycling 8,848m elevation to support Falkirk Rugby Club and sick kids in Glasgow

A Falkirk father is gearing up for one of the toughest challenges in the cycling world – all from the comfort of his home.

On December 21, he’ll be taking on a Virtual Everesting Challenge, climbing the height of Mount Everest (8,848 metres) on the popular cycling platform Zwift. The goal? To raise funds for Falkirk Rugby Football Club and the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Kristian, a local dad of two, only started cycling a year ago, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking on this monumental task. The challenge will see him cycling up the digital version of Alpe du Zwift – an exhausting 1036 metre climb with an 8.5% average gradient – 8.5 times until he reaches the height of the world’s tallest mountain.

The feat is expected to take him between 12-16 hours of continuous cycling.

“This is the hardest cycling challenge I’ve ever done,” Kristian admits. “But I’m motivated by the amazing work these two organisations do for kids in our community and beyond.”

Two Causes Close to Home

Kristian is raising funds for Falkirk Rugby Football Club, a volunteer-run organisation providing children in the local area with the opportunity to build confidence, discipline, and physical fitness through rugby. The club is a cornerstone of the community, offering kids a sense of belonging and an outlet for personal growth.

He’s also supporting Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, which helps sick children and their families during some of the toughest times of their lives. From life-saving equipment to play programs that bring a smile to children’s faces, this charity plays a vital role in making hospital visits less scary for kids and more hopeful for families.

“As a parent, I’ve come to deeply appreciate how important it is to give kids the best opportunities to grow and thrive, whether it’s through sports or by providing the best care when they’re unwell,” Kristian says.

Join the Journey or Cheer Him On!

Kristian will be live-streaming the entire event on YouTube. Supporters can watch his progress and even join him on Zwift for part of the climb. “Every cheer, comment, and bit of encouragement will help me keep going when the fatigue sets in,” he says.

Pushing the Limits for a Good Cause

Kristian has also pledged to keep climbing if donations to the two charities are close in total. If the difference is within £50, he’ll push beyond the Everest equivalent to enter the 10,000-metre club. “It’s a little extra suffering, but it’s worth it if it helps raise even more for these fantastic causes,” he laughs.

How to Help

To support Kristian’s incredible effort, visit his JustGiving page at justgiving.com/team/kristian. Every donation makes a difference and helps him reach his fundraising goals.

Let’s rally behind this local hero and make a big difference for two amazing charities!