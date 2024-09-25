Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund 2024 (Round 4) is now OPEN for applications!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CVS Falkirk & District are pleased to announce that the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund 2024 is now OPEN for applications! Offering the chance for Falkirk & District community groups to apply for up to £25,000, this Fund aims to support community-based projects and initiatives to help address local mental health and wellbeing needs for adults across Falkirk communities.

Managed by CVS Falkirk & District, the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing (CMHW) Fund aims to support community-based projects and initiatives to help address local mental health and wellbeing needs for adults across Falkirk communities. The Fund has a strong focus on prevention and early intervention and aims to support local activities tackling mental health inequalities and addressing priority issues of social isolation and loneliness, suicide prevention and tackling poverty and inequality with an emphasis on responding to the ongoing cost of living crisis and on those facing socioeconomic disadvantage.

With the deadline of 5pm, Wednesday 6 November 2024 - charities, social enterprises, community and voluntary groups, parent councils, and other third sector organisations operating in the Falkirk Council area can apply for one of three grant types: small grants of up to £5000 (capped at £2000 for unconstituted groups); medium grants of up to £10,000; and large grants of up to £25,000.

Applications for the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund MUST be made through CVS Falkirk & District’s bespoke Grant Funding Portal (GFP). If you are interested in applying, please register with the portal, or if you have already registered please ensure your details are all accurate and up to date.

Lynsey Hansford, CVS Falkirk & District Deputy CEO, said: “CVS Falkirk & District have managed this Fund for the Falkirk District area since the beginning and we are so pleased to share that it is available again for projects beginning in 2025. As a funder we have the pleasure of hearing from applicants about the ways their funded projects have been able to make a positive difference and the impact of local, community-based groups, activities and initiatives should not be underestimated. The Fund is now open to applications from local third sector groups and organisations who have an idea of how they can reach people in their community with the aim of improving their mental health and wellbeing – and don’t forget that applications for new and creative ideas are just as welcome as for more traditional forms of support.”

To support local groups with their applications, CVS Falkirk & District will hold two information sessions on the Fund via Zoom - where details of the Fund in Falkirk, without jargon, will be shared with plenty time for questions from participants to be answered. These will be held on Wednesday 2 October, 10am-11am and Thursday 10 October, 3pm-4pm – please note, groups do not need to attend both sessions. To receive an invitation to either of the information sessions, please contact CVS Falkirk & District by email: [email protected].

For further information, please visit the CVS Falkirk & District website - and if you’re not already signed up for their e-bulletin, please do so via this link as this is the quickest and easiest way to receive updates about Fund activity!