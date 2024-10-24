Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The dedicated care team at Abbotsfords Street, Falkirk, has been shortlisted for the esteemed ‘Putting People First’ award at the Great North East and Scotland Care Awards, recognising their innovative approach to social care.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, 7th November 2024, at The Grand Hotel in Newcastle, where this exceptional team will be celebrated for their compassionate work.

Their nomination shines a spotlight on their extraordinary efforts in empowering Martin, a man in his 30s who has a learning disability, to lead an independent and fulfilling life. The team’s ability to turn Martin’s aspirations into reality, like bringing the Glastonbury Festival experience directly to his home exemplifies their commitment to pushing the boundaries of care and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This small but dynamic team of four has consistently put Martin’s passions and ambitions at the centre of his care. When logistical challenges prevented Martin from attending the world-famous festival, they creatively reimagined the experience. Eventually, they helped him attend his first live festival, turning his dream into a life-changing memory. Their person-centred approach showcases the power of pioneering care to inspire independence and increase opportunities.

The Abbotsfords Street team.

Clare McMurchie, Regional Manager at Abbotsfords Street, shared her pride, saying: “Being shortlisted for this award is a powerful reflection of the creativity, compassion, and unwavering commitment my team brings to their work every single day. The Glastonbury event is just one example of how they don’t just meet needs, they fulfil dreams.

"The team overcame barriers and saw an opportunity to create something extraordinary for Martin to live his best life possible. I’m incredibly proud of their dedication to empowering Martin in such meaningful ways.”

The Abbotsfords Street team has supported Martin in living a life full of adventure and connection. Whether it’s city trips, beach outings, or boating excursions, they ensure Martin can enjoy all of life’s pleasures, supporting his health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Murphy, Managing Director at Community Integrated Care, praised the team’s dedication, saying: “What stands out about the Abbotsfords Street team is their remarkable ability to personalise care in ways that truly resonate with Martin.

"From the Glastonbury party at his home to his first real festival experience, they have gone above and beyond to ensure Martin can pursue his passions. It’s more than care– it’s making dreams a reality, and they’ve done this with creativity, compassion, and a deep understanding of what matters most to him. This is exactly what the ‘Putting People First’ award is all about.”

Abbotsfords Street is part of Community Integrated Care, one of the UK’s leading social care charities, supporting over 3,000 people across Scotland and England. The organisation has a 36-year legacy of delivering innovative, person-centred care to individuals with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health concerns.

The Great North East and Scotland Care Awards, hosted by Care Talk Magazine, celebrate the remarkable contributions of individuals and teams in the social care sector, recognising those who have truly transformed the lives of the people they support.