It’s not every day you get to tell the King you “talk baws for a living” and have him laugh. That was the surreal experience for local campaigner Paul McCaffery testicular cancer surivivor, who met Their Majesties The King and Queen during a recent royal engagement, representing the testicular cancer awareness charity Cahonas Scotland.

Paul, who this year celebrates being 10 years cancer free, has dedicated his life to raising awareness of the disease that almost claimed his. Now proudly working for Cahonas, the very charity that Paul claims saved his life. Paul uses his story and signature humour to break down taboos and encourage men to check themselves.

During the royal visit, Paul found himself face-to-face with His Majesty and, staying true to form, broke the ice by quipping, “I talk baws for a living, Your Majesty.” The moment was captured in a photograph showing the King laughing heartily at the remark.

“It was one of those pinch-me moments,” Paul said. “But if you’re going to tell the King you talk baws for a living, you better own it. Thankfully, he found it funny.”

Paul talking kilts with her Majesty the Queen

The Queen, equally charmed, admired Paul’s kilt (Macgregor and MacDuff Arran Mist) even sharing that the King had been wearing his own earlier that morning.

For Paul, the encounter wasn’t just about royal small talk; it was a powerful platform to continue his mission of raising awareness for testicular cancer.

“Ten years ago, I never imagined I’d be standing in front of Their Majesties, representing the charity that helped save my life. It shows how far we’ve come in getting people to talk openly about testicular cancer and how much more we still need to do,” he added.

Cahonas CEO Ritchie Marshall said, “Paul is living proof of the work Cahonas does, also of the power of early detection and the importance of open, honest conversations. We couldn’t be prouder of him flying the flag for Cahonas in such an unforgettable way.”

The monmet Paul makes his majesty the King laugh

Paul hopes the moment will help spark more conversations among men ,royal or otherwise, and remind them that it’s not just okay to talk about your health, it might just save your life.

Testicular cancer most commonly affects people aged between 15 and 45, with around 220 people in Scotland diagnosed every year.

If detected early, it has a cure rate of more than 95 per cent.

Symptoms to look out for include a lump or swelling in a testicle, or a dull ache, pain, or heaviness in the scrotum.

Paul Outside the Palace before the event

Cahonas Scotland continues to lead innovative campaigns, deliver education in schools, workplaces and sports clubs, provide cancer care packs for men undergoing treatment, and offer peer support to those diagnosed with testicular cancer.