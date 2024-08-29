Falkirk Based Organisation Inviting You for Coffee and Cake for Strathcarron Hospice
Care Visions Fostering are pleased to invite the local Falkirk community to a ‘Coffee and Cake’ event on Thurs 12th Sep, 12:00-14:00.
They are excited about meeting those from their new home in Falkirk for a chat over a cuppa, and to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice.
They hope it will be a great opportunity to come together and welcome those that haven’t been to the office before. Sharing some tea, coffee, cakes and treats, all while raising funds for a great cause.
Head of Fostering, Sarah McEnhill, said "We are really looking forward to welcoming those from the local area to our offices in Falkirk. It gives us the chance to connect, share what we do over a coffee or tea, with some tasty sweet treats. We hope we can help raise some vital funds for Strathcarron Hospice with this event, as we know how important it is to the area."
It will take place at their offices at; Unit 9 Ramsay House, The Courtyard, Callendar Business Park, Falkirk FK1 1XR.
If anyone needs further information or help around this event, they can email: [email protected]
