Falkirk Based Organisation Inviting You for Coffee and Cake for Strathcarron Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Care Visions Fostering, who relocated their main office to Falkirk this year are keen to open their doors, share some coffee and cake while raising money for a great, local cause.

Care Visions Fostering are pleased to invite the local Falkirk community to a ‘Coffee and Cake’ event on Thurs 12th Sep, 12:00-14:00.

They are excited about meeting those from their new home in Falkirk for a chat over a cuppa, and to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They hope it will be a great opportunity to come together and welcome those that haven’t been to the office before. Sharing some tea, coffee, cakes and treats, all while raising funds for a great cause.

Coffee and Cake Invite, Care Visions Fostering Scotland

Head of Fostering, Sarah McEnhill, said "We are really looking forward to welcoming those from the local area to our offices in Falkirk. It gives us the chance to connect, share what we do over a coffee or tea, with some tasty sweet treats. We hope we can help raise some vital funds for Strathcarron Hospice with this event, as we know how important it is to the area."

It will take place at their offices at; Unit 9 Ramsay House, The Courtyard, Callendar Business Park, Falkirk FK1 1XR.

If anyone needs further information or help around this event, they can email: [email protected]