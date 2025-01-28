Elite Evolution receive support for overseas competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A finance firm are helping young dancers to follow their dreams by supporting an elite overseas trip in the spring.

Evergreen Financial Planning are backing Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance, who are a community interest company based in Falkirk, Scotland.

They train and provide opportunities to young people aged from three years old plus, as well as offering a hub in which young people can meet after school.

Now, in their third year of competitions, a group of 23 children, aged 9-15, plus two coaches, will be heading off to the All Star World Event - a cheerleading event - which is taking place in the United States.

Elite Evolution US team

Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance were selected to attend following success in a competition which took place in Motherwell in March 2024, and since then the CIC have been busy raising funds to enable the team to make the journey.

Head coach Vikki Hogg, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got invited to compete in the Championships in America - these are like the Olympics of cheerleading and of the highest standard.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation and to be able to meet the expense of travel and also clothing we do need support and Evergreen Financial Planning have supported us with no hesitation at all - we cannot thank them enough as they are helping the dreams of these young girls to come true - it really could be a once in a lifetime experience for some of them.”

Evergreen Financial Planning have supported the CIC by making a donation of £500.

Ryan Nobbs, Director at Evergreen Financial Planning, said: “Vikki has been a part of our company for a while now and when we learned about the great work she and the CIC does in Falkirk we wanted to help where we could.”

Other director Nathan Waldron says: “We are just one part of their amazing journey and we wish the team all the best and I am sure they will all do really well - it’s very exciting for them all.”

Vikki added: “We have been fundraising since the news came through earlier this year and we have also had support from a lot of local businesses in Falkirk and surrounding areas - who we are truly grateful for.”

Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance will be heading to the championships in America in April 2025. For updates follow them on Facebook @Eliteevolutioncheeranddancecic

Evergreen Financial Planning are a partner of M&G Wealth Advice. They currently have bases throughout the UK including in Staffordshire, Shropshire, Essex and Scotland and are soon to be expanding further.