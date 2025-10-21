Dunblane nurse shortlisted as Scotland’s Nurse of the Year

A dedicated nurse who supports adults with learning disabilities in Dunblane has been shortlisted as Nurse of the Year in the Scottish Care Awards 2025.

Kiera James-Rae is a nurse at Cygnet Social Care’s Ranaich House, on Leewood Road, Dunblane, which provides specialist residential services with nursing for people with learning disabilities and complex needs, including those with mental or physical health challenges.

Kiera’s nomination recognises her outstanding commitment to person-centred care that make a real difference to residents, their families, and her colleagues.

Reflecting on her nomination, Kiera said: “Being nominated for the Scottish Care Awards Nurse of the Year as a Learning Disability Nurse is an incredible honour.

“This recognition reflects the compassion, dedication and advocacy that lie at the heart of learning disability nursing. It represents my commitment to delivering person-centred care and promoting equality for individuals with learning disabilities, while also acknowledging the teamwork and resilience of those who share this passion.

“I feel privileged to support people to live fulfilling lives and have their voices heard. This nomination reaffirms the value of learning disability nursing within social care and inspires me to continue championing dignity, inclusion and high-quality care for the people I support.”

The Scottish Care Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the care sector in Scotland, recognising those who make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday 14 November held at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.