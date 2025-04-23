Don’t miss your chance to recognise Falkirk & District’s unsung heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There's just one week left to nominate volunteers and organisations for this year's CVS Falkirk & District Volunteering Awards!

Each year CVS Falkirk & District celebrate and recognise the hundreds of volunteers across the Falkirk District who support and organise various community groups and resources which are vital to our local communities through their annual Volunteering Awards. Reflecting on the benefit of these awards, CVS Falkirk & District, CEO Victoria McRae said:

“Through our awards process, we have been fortunate to hear some incredible success stories of how volunteering can have a life-changing effect on both individuals and communities. Over the years, nominators have shared instances of confidence building and friendship, connection created across communities, and groups created due to causes or experiences. And we are so proud to be able to facilitate the sharing and recognition of these stories.”

Nominations for the Awards will close next week at 12pm on Monday 28 April 2025, so don’t miss your chance to get involved and recognise the community benefit from volunteers and volunteer-involving organisations. To nominate before Monday’s deadline, please complete the following form with as much information as possible: https://forms.office.com/e/DxxbZAz9ns

Volunteering Award Categories

Nominations can be submitted by anyone, whether you want to nominate your own group, you are a volunteer yourself or you are a member of the public impacted by a volunteer or volunteer-involving organisation. CVS Falkirk & District ask that each nomination have a separate form submitted, with multiple nominations allowed across categories. There are six award categories available, with focus on both Volunteers and Volunteer-Involving Organisations, these include:

Volunteer of the Year : a volunteer that has made an outstanding contribution, over 26 years of age

: a volunteer that has made an outstanding contribution, over 26 years of age Young Volunteer of the Year : a volunteer that has made an outstanding contribution, under 25 years of age

: a volunteer that has made an outstanding contribution, under 25 years of age Lifetime Achievement Award : an individual volunteer who has volunteered for much of their lifetime

: an individual volunteer who has volunteered for much of their lifetime Organisation of the Year : an organisation that has made a significant impact within the Falkirk District area

: an organisation that has made a significant impact within the Falkirk District area Health and Wellbeing Award : an organisation that has made a substantial improvement to the health and wellbeing of people in Falkirk & District

: an organisation that has made a substantial improvement to the health and wellbeing of people in Falkirk & District Green Award: an organisation that has made a significant difference locally through developing and/or supporting sustainability or environmental activities

Award winners will be recognised at the CVS Falkirk & District Volunteer Awards Ceremony in June, and highlighting the importance of this time, Volunteering Development Officer, Ashleigh Gillespie, says:

“One of our favourite annual events, our CVS Falkirk & District Volunteering Awards celebrate and reward the great efforts and impact created by volunteers, community groups and organisations within the Falkirk District area. While we are committed to recognising their efforts every day, Volunteers' Week presents the ideal opportunity to highlight the variety of local volunteering, as well as the time and effort given by the unsung heroes giving back to their communities.”

For further information or support nominating, please visit the CVS Falkirk & District website: https://www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk/volunteer-awards-2025-nominations/. Alternatively, you can contact their team by phone: 01324 692000, or email: [email protected]