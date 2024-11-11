Dog and Cat Charity launches heartwarming Winter Appeal and issues the Falkirk community with an urgent call for support

Record breaking admissions with at least one animal per day being handed in as costs continue to soar

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As winter sets in, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is reaching out to the Falkirk community for support through its urgent Winter Appeal, aimed at providing vital care for animals in need through much needed donations.

This year, the charity, which supports pets across East & Central Scotland, has faced a record number of animal admissions, with nearly 400 new arrivals between September 2023 and August 2024, coinciding with all-time high operational costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To raise awareness for their cause, the Home has adorned Edinburgh’s iconic statues of Greyfriars Bobby and Bum the Dog with scarves and blankets, symbolising the warmth and compassion that the community can provide to vulnerable animals and their owners during these cold months.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home staff member Jennifer Mallen with her 4 year old Daschund Cupar adorning the Greyfriars Bobby and Bum the Dog statues in Edinburgh with scarves to symbolise warmth and compassion that the community can provide to vulnerable animals and their owners during these cold months.

Between January and June this year, the Home provided 39,037 meals to pets in Falkirk.

The Home is appealing to members of Falkirk, businesses and groups to get involved and show love and warmth to the animals who rely on its vital support by donating to their Winter Appeal.

Communities can also get involved – for example, by hosting a pet food drive, or organising a fundraising Christmas jumper day or even daring to face the cold dip challenge – all helping to raise vital funds and significantly helping pet owners from having to surrender their beloved pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From rehoming animals to providing pet food at over 80 foodbanks across Central and East Scotland, from giving vital support at each of the Home’s four Pet Care Clinics to giving advice and guidance on the Home’s helpline, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is a lifeline for thousands of dog and cat owners.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home staff member Jennifer Mallen with her 4 year old Daschund Cupar adorning the Greyfriars Bobby and Bum the Dog statues in Edinburgh with scarves to symbolise warmth and compassion that the community can provide to vulnerable animals and their owners during these cold months.

The Winter Appeal is critical, as it helps the charity sustain its operations and provide essential services. It is estimated to cost over £22,000 this winter to solely heat the Home on top of regular services which sit at £7,000 per day. Between January to August they successfully rehomed 150 cats and dogs. Unfortunately, the demand for services has escalated, with the Home’s helpline receiving a staggering 872 hours of calls (equivalent to watching every James Bond film 17 times!).

The Home also received a 10% increase in surrender requests in January to June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “Community support is so vital for the Home during these challenging months. The warm scarves and blankets adorning the Greyfriars Bobby and Bum the Dog statues serve as a beautiful reminder of the love and compassion we can extend to our vulnerable animals. These iconic figures, known for their loyalty, symbolise the bond we share with our pets, and together we can ensure that no animal in need is left without care and warmth this winter.

“The need for our services continues to grow, and it’s through the kindness of our supporters that we’ve been able to assist both pet owners and their beloved animals. Our helpline received 17,995 calls in the first half of this year alone, already surpassing the 17,021 calls we received in the entirety of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every donation counts,” continued Fyffe-Jardine. “A donation of £10 can provide essential vaccinations for a cat for a whole year. A donation of £100 can provide every single one of our dogs and cats with warmth for a day.” The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been serving the community for over 140 years, offering a second chance to countless animals.

This winter, they are calling upon the community to help ensure that no animal is left without love and care. To support the Winter Appeal, please visit www.edch.org.uk/winterappeal or text WARMHEARTS to 70085 to donate £10.