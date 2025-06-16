Diamond Claire is Carron Slimmers’ best friend

Claire has been running the Carron Slimming World group at Falkirk Free Church since January 2019 and has now collected a Diamond Award from the company for inspiring dozens of people in the local community to start losing weight and improve their health.

The award is given to all Consultants in the UK and Ireland who welcome 60 members or more to their group each month for a year, and who inspire these members to keep coming month after month. Claire achieved this award not just once, but 6 times between January and now. She has also achieved the prestigious Gold award in her Carron group multiple times.

She says: “In the Falkirk area 32% of adults are living with obesity. As well as the emotional difficulties this causes, obesity is linked to many serious health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, strokes and several types of cancer.

"So I’m extremely proud to be supporting people in our community each week to lose weight by eating more healthily and adopting a more active lifestyle for the long term. Members in our Carron group have lost 248st since January and I know any new members will be equally successful too.

“The healthy influence of Slimming World stretches right across families, too, with 75 per cent of members reporting that they have influenced their family and friends to make healthier food choices.”

She adds: “Slimming World’s plan isn’t a diet, it’s too generous to be called a diet. It helps people make changes to the way they shop, cook and eat so they make healthier choices and lose weight without ever going hungry or feeling like they’re missing out. And each week in group we make sure everyone’s motivated for the week ahead – we share new recipes, advice and ideas for coping with challenges – and we have loads of fun along the way!

"I know from my own experience as a slimmer that it can be nerve-wracking to walk into a Slimming World group for the first time, I can assure people that there’s no judgment, just respect and care though. Every single person in the room has been there themselves, everyone understands exactly how it feels and everyone’s welcome at our group.”

“I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding role in the world – there’s no better feeling than helping someone to achieve their dream weight and feel great about themselves on the inside and out – so winning this award really is the icing (or the diamond) on the cake!”

Team developer Jenni Lapsley says: “Claire adores her members and because she loves her role so much, she never sees supporting her members as ‘work’. Her passion and dedication to helping people to lose weight is rewarded by the incredible success of her members weight loss results- but it’s just amazing that her hard work is recognised and celebrated by the company. We are all so proud of Claire and it was just wonderful to see her collect her awards on stage at the Slimming World Oscars last weekend.

"Slimming World has been supporting people to lose weight for over 55 years. Most people know how to lose weight, but struggle to make it happen on their own, because without the right support, it's so easy to lose motivation and give up. Our groups offer support and care, as well as learning about mindset and behavioural changes which are essential for lasting weight loss."

If you’d like to shine like Diamond Consultant Claire and her Slimming World members visit one of Claire’s groups every at Tuesday in Larbert or every Thursday in Carron. For more information contact Claire on 07479 471157 or go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk

You can also find out more about the flexible, rewarding role of being a Slimming World Consultant by visiting https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

