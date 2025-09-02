Cygnet Social Care’s Scottish services host sports day

Residents at social care services across Scotland recently united for a day of fitness and fun.

Cygnet Social Care run numerous services in Scotland, all of which support those with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs. The six sites include Ellen Mhor, Lindsay House, Ranaich House, Thistle House, Trinity House and Trinity Lodge.

Staff and individuals supported at the services congregated at Dunblane Cathedral for their annual sports day event. The day itself was meticulously planned by residents across all services.

Molly Totten, Activities Coordinator at Ranaich House, located in Dunblane, highlighted the success of the collaborative sports day.

The Cygnet Social Care services in Scotland enjoyed getting together for their annual sports day.

She said: “It was a wonderful day full of smiles and enjoyment. The individuals we support across our Scottish Cygnet Social Care services worked really hard to plan the games and each team then decorated t-shirts and banners to show off at the event.

“It was a truly wonderful example of our residents’ abilities by seeing how well the day they’d planned turned out. Each participant also put in so much effort, which they were applauded for and every runner-up was awarded a medal.”

Residents took part in a series of sporty activities like the egg and spoon race, a ring toss, a relay race, tug of war and musical statues. Team Ranaich House were crowned champions and took home the first-place trophy.

Molly said: “The highlight of the day was seeing how much fun everyone had spending time together and cheering each other on. It was lovely to see how well everyone gets on and just enjoys what they are doing in the moment.

Residents and staff alike took part in a series of fun games.

“Working closely with other Cygnet Social Care sites in Scotland means that there have been quite a few friendships formed as we spend a lot of time together. Despite being on different teams, all residents were rooting for each other and their friends from our other services. There was still a fair bit of friendly competition though.

“Sports day is really important for the people we support as it promotes healthy exercise and brings everyone together, strengthening bonds and friendships. The feedback was positive and some even called it the highlight of their year and can’t wait to start planning next year’s event.”