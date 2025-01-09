CVS Falkirk & District: Sharing the right Information at the right time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As they come toward the end of the Grangemouth Just Transition Consultation period, the CVS Falkirk & District team are keen to engage with those who work or live in Grangemouth that have not already given their views. Beyond offering a chance to shape the final publication of the Grangemouth Just Transition Plan, the consultation process is a vital opportunity to support the aim of ensuring all decisions maximise benefits across people, profit, and planet.

To increase understanding and engagement, CVS Falkirk & District have condensed the Consultation to allow individuals to complete and share their views in less than 15 minutes: please click the following link to get involved – Grangemouth Just Transition Reduced Consultation. The consultation will remain open until Thursday 6 February 2025.

Increasing understanding and opportunity within the complex journey to net zero, the consultation will be utilised to shape decisions around social, environmental, and financial benefits and challenges across the Grangemouth area. To support your understanding of this, please see the following information documents: Draft Grangemouth Just Transition Plan, and Grangemouth Just Transition Plan Vision Document.

The outcomes for Grangemouth Industrial Cluster are guided by the Scottish Government National Just Transition Planning Framework which outlines four areas that the Just Transition benefits should be achieved across, including: Jobs, Skills and Economic Opportunities; Communities and Place; People and Equity; and Environment, Biodiversity and Adaptation. With the idea that, in 2045, Grangemouth will:

Support new and existing fair and well-paid jobs across its operations and supply chain, with a diverse workforce offering equality of opportunity for all

Be a thriving manufacturing hub for the Scottish economy, serving a range of markets

Support the development of clean, safe, green, accessible and improved public and private spaces that are fit for purpose

Have an enhanced relationship between community and industry with greater visibility of planned industry activity, and community influence on decision making

Have increased health, wealth, and wellbeing of residents

To read about the Just Transition Outcomes in depth, please see pages 62-65 of the Grangemouth Industrial Just Transition Plan.

Elaborating on plans to shape the towns future and move the Just Transition forward, November 2024 saw the signing of the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal. Encouraged and championed by Grangemouth Community Council, this deal highlights once more the importance of community voices in making a difference. The Growth Deal includes opportunity for future energy-related projects in Grangemouth, alongside further support for the Greener Grangemouth programme (a 10-year project supporting Grangemouth’s move towards net zero and the Just Transition).

The CVS Falkirk & District Grangemouth Hub (65A La Porte Precinct, FK3 8AW) offers in depth support and guidance when completing the consultation – and is open to all from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday. Their Community Participation and Engagement Manager will also be running a series of pop-ups across the area to engage with people at a place convenient to them: such as Grangemouth Library, Forth Valley College, various Community Centres etc.

Grangemouth 2045 Vision

If you cannot visit directly but would like some consultation support, or if you are interested in having the CVS Falkirk & District team visit your group to speak about the Consultation process, please contact them directly by emailing: [email protected].