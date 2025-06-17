CVS Falkirk & District Celebrates Community in their 2025 Volunteering Awards

Marking the 26th year of their annual Volunteering Awards, the accompanying ceremony has taken many forms over the years; from Volunteer Visits and Picnics in the Park, to Afternoon Teas and Virtual Celebrations. CVS Falkirk & District has continuously sought to recognise and showcase the many volunteers and volunteer-involving organisations across the area who dedicate time, energy, and commitment to making a difference within their community. This is something appreciated by nominees and winners alike, with one taking to social media to reflect:

"Fantastic night and so many wonderful winners and nominations! I don't envy the judging panels role with so many wonderful nominations for every category! Was so nice to be back at the awards ceremony after so many years. The whole event was seamless and John and Victoria presenting were a great double act!”

The Awards Ceremony is a great example of how important volunteering is to our local communities, and CVS Falkirk & District were delighted to see so many new and returning faces among the nominees, with 111 nominations across the 6 award categories. Opening the night, CVS Falkirk & District CEO, Victoria McRae, highlighted:

“Tonight, we gather not just to hand out awards, but to express our deepest gratitude to the volunteers and volunteer-involving organisations who have generously given their time, expertise, knowledge and commitment with kindness, compassion and dedication to help others and to make our communities a better place to live.”

Showcasing the gravitas of the evening, guests were welcomed by local group, the Red Hot Kiddie Pipers. Consisting of Harris, Robbie and Magnus, they are an exceptional example of young talent – with recent performances also including the Tartan Day Parade in New York as part of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band. And let’s not forget the wonderful performance by the ladies of the Bo’ness Belles who, through their love for music and song, aim to combat loneliness in the elderly with their volunteering and fundraising events.

Following these performances, attendees were given the opportunity to hear real life experiences of volunteering by two guest speakers; Chris Gunn from Falkirk Foundation and young volunteer Charlotte Askham. Showcasing the necessity of their volunteers, Chris spoke on the range of projects they deliver – each utilising “the power of football to engage with everyone in the local community” – and highlighting how their team of more than 100 volunteers enables these projects to thrive with over 34,560 volunteer hours contributed in 2024.

Charlotte, shared her own story with volunteering – how after becoming disabled four years ago, her journey towards and through volunteering has shaped her perspective and provided a new life path she could never have imagined:

“One of my proudest achievements is reaching over 1,000 hours of volunteering through the Saltire Awards. Those hours represent time, energy, care—and a deep belief that giving back matters. Coaching and volunteering haven’t just shaped me professionally—they’ve helped me grow as a person. I’ve found confidence, a strong sense of self, and a community that has lifted me higher than I could have ever imagined.”

Charlotte’s sentiment is echoed by many of the volunteers CVS Falkirk & District engage with across the third sector, with her speech also highlighting a key takeaway from the evening: “the most powerful stories often come from quiet, everyday moments”. To many, volunteering is simply another part of their day aiding their community without the need of recognition or celebration, and it is therefore the privilege of CVS Falkirk & District to honour the great impact they all create.

The 2025 CVS Falkirk & District Volunteering Award Winners are:

Green Award: 3rd Bo’ness Scout Group

A dynamic youth organisation committed to empowering 5–18 year-olds through skills development, teamwork and environmental projects. Three years ago, the Group embarked on an ambitious journey to upgrade their hall to a completely Net-Zero facility by 2026. This project provides a blueprint for sustainable transformation by combining renewable energy technology, educational empowerment and community engagement through participation in conservation projects and sustainability initiatives.

Health and Wellbeing Award: Slamannan Action Group

Slamannan Action Group brings vital services and activities to their rural community. Their volunteers tirelessly show up and create new initiatives to reduce social isolation, ease financial pressures, and promote community health and wellbeing. From Kids Lunch Clubs, helping families connect and thrive, to Brunch and Blether, tackling loneliness and supporting wellbeing, the group is committed to empowering their community through the challenges of rural life.

Young Volunteer of the Year: Liam Landsman, Food Train

A dedicated volunteer with Food Train, Liam has made a significant impact on older people in the Falkirk area, especially through his weekly visits as a befriender and his support on group outings. On outings, his patience and respect—especially when helping those with mobility issues—reflect his genuine care which is deeply valued by both members and fellow volunteers.

Volunteer of the Year: John Somerville, Forth Valley Sensory Centre

John plays an essential role at the Centre, generously giving his time, skills, and energy to support everything from repairs and construction to events and fundraising. His passion lies in making life easier, safer and more accessible for Falkirk District’s blind and deaf community – and he regularly caries out maintenance on the Centre, and assisting with fun, inclusive experiences for all.

Organisation of the Year: Bailliefields Community Hub

Driven by an ‘extra ordinary’ team of dedicated volunteers, Bailliefields Community Hub is a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation who continue to adapt and grow to meet community needs—delivering essential services, fostering inclusion, and building a connected, resilient community.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Murray McIntyre, Falkirk Foundation Blind Club

The heart and soul of the Falkirk Foundation Blind Club, Murray has been the lead volunteer of the group for over 25 years and ensures that every member is greeted and catered for. Murray always seeks to provide the best possible experience for members, including organising tickets to Falkirk FC games with headsets so members can follow commentary of what is happening during the game. He has built the club to be a successful hub of the community for those with visual impairment.

Throughout the ceremony, nominees and guests were treated to a variety of spot prizes to further celebrate the efforts they put in to make our communities as inviting and inclusive as possible, with CVS Falkirk & District Volunteering Development Officer, Ashleigh Gillespie highlighting:

“Our Volunteering Awards Ceremony would not be possible without the efforts of those organisations who have supported us throughout. We are so grateful to have been kindly donated six amazing spot prizes from local businesses and groups who were keen to further reward and celebrate the tireless efforts of volunteers across the Falkirk District. With thanks to: Go Forth & Clyde; Grange Manor; Kit-Tea Café; Reset Float Centre; Sanaam; and The Helix Kelpie Tours for your support and kind donations.”

It is hard to believe that the above encapsulates only a small fraction of the many individuals and organisations going above and beyond for their communities – and the CVS Falkirk & District team are keen to say THANK YOU to each one, as:

“Without the extensive network of volunteers – the heroes behind the scenes, the beating hearts of our communities – we would not have the rich culture and community spirit that we all thrive on. And it is for this, that we say once more, THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS!”

